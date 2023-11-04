 Pune Crime: Thieves Target Engineer Couple's Home In Lohegaon, Make Off With Ornaments Worth ₹10.33 Lakh
Pune Crime: Thieves Target Engineer Couple's Home In Lohegaon, Make Off With Ornaments Worth ₹10.33 Lakh

The house's owners, Anand Sharma, a 37-year-old software engineer, and his wife, who also works in the tech industry, had left for Begusari district in Bihar on October 27

Gunwanti Paraste
Updated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Pune Crime: Thieves Target Engineer Couple's Home In Lohegaon, Make Off With Ornaments Worth ₹10.33 Lakh

A theft incident in Lohegaon has left a software engineer couple in distress. Burglars ransacked their locked house, making away with gold and silver ornaments valued at ₹10.33 lakh. The incident unfolded between October 27 and 31 in Pawar Wasti, Lohegaon, prompting the filing of an FIR.

Surveillance footage captured three individuals emerging from a farm field behind the row house society. They scaled the back wall of the compound to gain access to the victim's property. The burglars used sharp weapons to force their way through the main door and the security gate. Once inside, they broke into a wooden cupboard on the first floor, where they found a bag filled with precious jewellery. Swiftly, they made their escape through the back of the property.

The house's owners, Anand Sharma, a 37-year-old software engineer, and his wife, who also works in the tech industry, had left for Begusari district in Bihar on October 27. However, upon receiving a distressing phone call from a concerned neighbour about the break-in, the couple rushed back to Pune on Thursday.

The police are actively investigating the case in their pursuit of the suspects responsible for this incident.

