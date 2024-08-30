 Pune Crime: Thief Steals ₹4.95 Lakh Worth Of Gold Jewellery As Elderly Couple Stops For Vada Pav; Incident Caught On CCTV
Pune Crime: Thief Steals ₹4.95 Lakh Worth Of Gold Jewellery As Elderly Couple Stops For Vada Pav; Incident Caught On CCTV

The ornaments included gold bangles, a gold ring, mangalsutra, etc

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Pune Crime: Thief Steals ₹4.95 Lakh Worth Of Gold Jewellery As Elderly Couple Stops For Vada Pav; Incident Caught On CCTV | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune, a thief stole ₹4.95 lakh worth of gold jewellery from an elderly couple who had stopped to get vada pav from a shop in Shevalewadi for their grandkids while on their way home from a bank. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and was captured on CCTV.

According to the information received, Dashtrath Babaulal Dhamne (69, residing in White Field Society, Manjari) and his wife Jayashree had mortgaged their 19 tolas of gold ornaments at State Bank of India (SBI) in Uruli Kanchan and taken a loan of ₹8 lakh on it. On Thursday, the couple had gone on a two-wheeler to the bank to retrieve their gold ornaments. While returning, they stopped at a vada pav shop in Shevalewadi on Pune-Solapur road at 3:45pm. Dashtrath went to get the vada pav while Jayashree stayed back near the vehicle. A cloth bag containing the jewellery, bank documents, and mobile phone was kept near the handle of the vehicle. As soon as Jayashree's eyes were diverted from the bag, the thief came near the vehicle, stole the bag, and ran away. Jayashree tried to get hold of him, but the thief immediately hopped onto a vehicle and fled.

A case under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged at the Hadapsar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

