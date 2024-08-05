 Pune Crime: Ex-Army Officer Dupes Nearly 300 Individuals Of ₹26 Crore In Stock Market Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Ex-Army Officer Dupes Nearly 300 Individuals Of ₹26 Crore In Stock Market Scam

Pune Crime: Ex-Army Officer Dupes Nearly 300 Individuals Of ₹26 Crore In Stock Market Scam

According to the police, the fraud came to light on Sunday (August 4) after a victim lodged a complaint at the Mundhwa Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Ex-Army Officer Dupes Nearly 300 Individuals Of ₹26 Crore In Stock Market Scam |

A shocking incident has emerged from the Mundhwa Police Station jurisdiction, where 267 individuals have been defrauded by a company run by a former Army personnel, resulting in a collective loss of ₹26.41 crore.

The SG Trading Company operated from the fifth floor of the Saffron Hotel Building on BT Kawade Road since 2020. The fraud took place between January 2020 and May 2024.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Annappa Gadiwaddar, a former Army personnel, along with his associates Subhash Gadiwaddar, Shubhangi Mohite, Nikita, Kiran Dalal, Saurabh, and Gangadhar.

Read Also
Pune: Supriya Sule Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Says 'Residents Left With No Other...
article-image

According to the police, the fraud came to light on Sunday (August 4) after a victim lodged a complaint. The victim had been lured by the company’s promises of a 5 per cent monthly return on investment of ₹31 lakh. Encouraged by these promises of high returns from the stock market, many people invested substantial amounts in the company. However, the company failed to provide any returns or repay the invested amounts, leading to a massive financial scam.

Nilkanth Jagtap, Senior Police Inspector at Mundhwa Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "Accused Suresh Annappa Gadiwaddar, being a former Army personnel, gained the trust of the victims who invested their savings based on his reputation. The company was established during the Covid pandemic, and Gadiwaddar exploited the victims' trust. Some of the investors were Army personnel themselves."

Read Also
Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned At 30 Locations Until August 12; Full List Inside
article-image

"We have received 267 complaints so far, but this number is expected to rise as more victims come forward. The total amount involved in the fraud might increase further. We have informed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested accordingly."

A case has been registered at Mundhwa Police Station under sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Ex-Army Officer Dupes Nearly 300 Individuals Of ₹26 Crore In Stock Market Scam

Pune Crime: Ex-Army Officer Dupes Nearly 300 Individuals Of ₹26 Crore In Stock Market Scam

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray announces 2 candidates

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray announces 2 candidates

Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Filled with Potholes: PCMC, PMC Try to Cover Up the Mess by Filling Them

Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Filled with Potholes: PCMC, PMC Try to Cover Up the Mess by Filling Them

Video: 4-Year-Old Child Dies After Falling Into Manhole While Playing Outside Home In Maharashtra's...

Video: 4-Year-Old Child Dies After Falling Into Manhole While Playing Outside Home In Maharashtra's...

VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad

VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad