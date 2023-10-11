Pune Crime Diary: Businessman Duped Of ₹18 Lakh, Street Vendor Beaten To Death And More |

Pune, like any other city, witnesses a range of criminal activities on a daily basis. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we bring to you concise summaries of some selected cases.

Businessman Duped Of ₹18 Lakh In Drug Parcel Fraud

A businessman fell victim to a drug parcel fraud, losing a sum of ₹18 lakh. After the cybercrime police concluded their verification of the complaint, the Chatushrungi police filed an FIR on Monday. The complainant revealed that he received a call from an individual claiming to represent a courier company and was informed that a parcel, which supposedly contained 150 grams of mephedrone, was discovered with his name listed as the sender. The caller stated that the company had already reported the matter to the police. Later, a person posing as a police officer contacted the victim, explaining that his bank transactions needed verification. The impersonator asked the businessman to transfer ₹18.11 lakh to a bank account for this purpose. Following the transfer, the suspects ceased communication. Realising that he had been deceived, the victim submitted a complaint to the cybercrime police.

Man Dies After Being Hit With Iron Pipe In Drunken Altercation

A 50-year-old man lost his life due to a brutal assault with an iron pipe on Monday in the Lal Topi Nagar area of Pimpri. The victim, Mukhtar Badshah Sheikh, succumbed to injuries resulting from a minor dispute that escalated due to alcohol consumption. The Pimpri police promptly responded to the incident, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as 21-year-old Keshav Pawar. According to preliminary investigations, the fatal altercation originated from an argument that intensified after both Sheikh and Pawar consumed alcohol. Pawar reportedly struck Sheikh on the head with an iron pipe while he was seated in a nearby shed. The blow was followed by a second assault using a stone, resulting in Sheikh's tragic death on the spot. Pimpri police are actively investigating the case.

Read Also Pune: Aspiring Police Officer Takes Her Own Life In Urali Kanchan

Street Vendor Beaten to Death After Refusing To Provide Free Eggs

A few days after he was assaulted for refusing to provide free eggs, a roadside anda bhurji stall owner in Baramati tragically succumbed to his injuries. This devastating incident occurred on September 30 when Shahbaz Rauf Pathan was operating his egg bhurji cart, and an unidentified individual attacked him. Despite receiving medical treatment at a private hospital, Pathan lost his life to his injuries. Subsequent police investigations revealed that the attacker, seemingly under the influence of alcohol, had demanded free eggs from Pathan. Acting on this information, the police detained Praveen Bhanudas More for questioning, and upon his confession, the Baramati City Police placed him under arrest.

Read Also Pune Horror: Newborn Found Partially Buried In Wagholi

Man Held For Molesting Co-passenger On Pune-Nagpur Flight

A 32-year-old engineer, Feroze Shaikh, from Kondhwa, was arrested on Wednesday, for allegedly making lewd gestures and masturbating before a 40-year-old woman co-passenger on a Pune-Nagpur flight. The woman, a resident of Chandrapur, was on her way to Nagpur to perform the last rites of her father. Shaikh allegedly made unwanted advances towards the woman after the plane landed at the Nagpur airport. A CISF jawan who was on board intervened and restrained Shaikh before reporting the incident to police. Shaikh was subsequently booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 509 (insulting a woman's modesty).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)