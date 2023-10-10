Pune Crime Diary: Assam Man Attacked With Beer Bottle, Robbery At NIBM Annexe Road Bungalow And More |

Pune, like any other city, witnesses a range of criminal activities on a daily basis. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we bring to you concise summaries of some selected cases.

Assam man attacked with beer bottle, robbed of phone & cash



A gang of thugs assaulted a man with a beer bottle and robbed him of his phone and cash while he was using the public toilet at Pune railway station on Sunday. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Pankaj Gogoi from Assam, was attacked by a group of five individuals who were consuming alcohol in a secluded area near the toilet. When they spotted Gogoi, they demanded money from him. Upon his refusal, they began beating him with iron rods, with one of them striking him with a beer bottle. They also stole his mobile phone valued at ₹10,000 and some cash. Gogoi filed a complaint at the Bundgarden Police Station and was subsequently taken to Sassoon Hospital for medical treatment. Police are currently investigating the incident and have assured that action will be taken against the perpetrators.





Burglars steal jewellery, cash from NIBM Annexe Road bungalow



Burglars stole gold jewellery, cash and US dollars, amounting to a total of ₹7.16 lakh, from a bungalow in a society on NIBM Annexe Road between October 5 and 7. The homeowner was in England visiting his daughter during the incident. The burglars entered the society by scaling the rear compound wall and gained access to the bungalow by breaking the locks on the kitchen and safety doors. They ransacked the premises, broke into eight cupboards and a safe, and made off with gold jewellery, ₹85,000 in cash, and USD 400. The burglary was discovered when the gardener of a neighbouring bungalow noticed the doors left open. The police have stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from inside the housing society and nearby areas to identify the burglars.

Man assaulted, forced to withdraw cash in Mundhwa



Three motorcycle-borne assailants attacked a resident of Lullanagar, Johnson Pillay, on Sunday. They assaulted him, demanded cash, and snatched his wristwatch worth ₹20,000 and smartphone worth ₹80,000. Pillay was heading to his car in the Raga Lawns parking area after a music event when the assailants approached, offering an autorickshaw. When he declined, one of them punched him below his left eye. The other two searched his wallet, finding no cash. They then forced Pillay onto their bike and took him to an ATM kiosk. The assailants instructed him to use his credit card for multiple transactions, after which they fled with the money, his phone, and his watch. An autorickshaw driver assisted Pillay in reaching Mundhwa police station, where he filed a complaint.

