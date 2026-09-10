Pune Crime: 57-Year-Old Woman Fractures Wrist After Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch ₹1.2 Lakh Mangalsutra In Narayangaon | AI-generated

Pune: A 57-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries, including a wrist fracture, after two bike-borne thieves allegedly snatched her gold mangalsutra in Narayangaon in Junnar tehsil on Tuesday morning.

The woman, identified as Pushpalata, was walking on Narayanwadi Road when the two men approached her from behind on a black motorcycle and allegedly pulled the mangalsutra from her neck. The force of the snatching caused her to fall heavily on the road.

Police said the woman is now stable and may be discharged from hospital by Thursday.

The incident took place at around 6.55 am on September 8 in front of a Yeola Paithani shop on Narayanwadi Road, within Narayangaon village limits.

Narayangaon police registered a case on Wednesday night against two unidentified persons under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Woman suffers multiple injuries after fall

According to the complaint filed by her son Dr Santosh Nivrutti Bhor, his mother was walking along the road when the two suspects came from behind on the motorcycle.

They allegedly grabbed her mangalsutra and sped away.

The sudden jerk caused Pushpalata to lose her balance and fall on the asphalt road. She suffered injuries to the right side of her face, forehead and mouth. Her teeth and right knee were also injured.

She also suffered a fracture to her right wrist.

A Narayangaon police officer told The Free Press Journal that the woman was injured but her condition was stable.

“Doctors say she may be discharged by tomorrow,” the officer said.

Thieves had no visible number plate

Police said the motorcycle used in the robbery did not have a visible number plate.

This has made the investigation more difficult, but police said they have access to information that could help identify the motorcycle and its riders.

“The bike-borne thieves did not have a number plate on, but we have access to information,” the officer said.

Police are using technical analysis as part of the investigation. They are also working to establish the route taken by the suspects after the robbery.

The investigation is underway to identify and arrest the suspects.

Gold mangalsutra worth ₹1.2 lakh stolen

The stolen jewellery was a gold round-bead mangalsutra weighing around 10 grams. Its estimated value is ₹1.20 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Santosh Bhor, a 41-year-old doctor who lives in Narayangaon. The incident adds to concerns over chain-snatching targeting women walking on roads, particularly where offenders use motorcycles to approach victims from behind and flee immediately after the theft.

PSI Jagdish Patil from Narayangaon Police Station is investigating the case.