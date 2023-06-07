Pune Cops On High Alert Following Kolhapur Clashes

Representative Image

In response to the recent riot-like situation in Kolhapur, the Pune Police has taken precautionary measures to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city. Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Karnik, has advised all police station chiefs to remain vigilant and closely monitor incidents occurring within their respective jurisdictions, even during late hours. Measures such as route marches, the deployment of morning squads, enhanced patrolling, and increased focus on law enforcement have also been ordered.

Local officials are encouraged to foster harmony with activists and representatives from different groups, while also promoting awareness among citizens to uphold social harmony.

To prevent the spread of defamatory and provocative content on social media platforms, the Pune Police has warned of strict action against individuals found responsible for circulating offensive photos and videos. The cyber team of the Pune Police is actively monitoring platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to gather information on those who have shared viral content. Citizens have been urged not to engage with or share any contentious posts or videos and to refrain from promoting divisive discussions between communities.

Police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday resorted to lathi charge to disperse a crowd that pelted stones during a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, an official said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued till June 19 banning assembly of five or more persons in Kolhapur, he said.