Pune: Contaminated Water At 70 Locations Raises Health Concerns; Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Katraj, Pashan Among Affected | File Photo

Serious flaws have surfaced in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ambitious Equal Water Supply scheme, raising concerns about public health in several parts of the city. The project, being implemented at an estimated cost of around ₹2,800 crore, has reportedly left several areas without new water pipelines, resulting in the supply of contaminated drinking water through old pipelines.

According to the information received, at least 70 locations across the city are facing the problem of contaminated water supply. Areas such as Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Katraj, Yerawada, Pashan and Dhankawadi are among the affected. In these locations, new pipelines were not installed under the scheme, forcing authorities to continue using old water lines that run parallel to sewage channels. Leakage in these pipelines has reportedly led to sewage mixing with drinking water, creating a serious health hazard for residents.

The issue was raised by corporators in the municipal council meeting after citizens from several areas complained about yellowish, reddish and foul-smelling water being supplied to their homes. So far, the civic body has received complaints of contaminated water from nearly 470 locations.

The Equal Water Supply Scheme was launched in 2017 with an initial estimated cost of ₹2,800 crore, which aimed at providing a uniform water supply across Pune. The project included plans to lay nearly 1,700 kilometres of new water pipelines across the city, divided into five zones. However, to reduce costs, the pipeline length was reduced to around 1,355 kilometres, leaving some areas dependent on the existing old pipeline network.

Of the total ₹2,800 crore project cost, tenders worth about ₹2,400 crore were issued, and approximately ₹1,600 crore has been spent so far. Civic officials claim that nearly 80 per cent of the work has been completed, but about 20 per cent of the project remains pending even as of March 2026.

Meanwhile, PMC officials have acknowledged the problem and stated that corrective steps are being planned.

Nandkishore Jagtap, Head of the Water Supply Department of PMC, said, "The contamination issue has arisen mainly in areas where new pipelines have not been laid, and old water mains are located next to sewage lines. To address the issue, a tender worth ₹20 crore has been floated for the relocation and repair of damaged water and sewage pipelines.”

The main pipeline work under the scheme is being carried out by L&T, with around 90 per cent of the work reportedly completed, while Jain Irrigation has completed about 65 per cent of its assigned work.

Residents in the affected areas have raised concerns over the quality of drinking water and have urged the civic body to take immediate action to prevent health risks. Civic activists have also demanded that the remaining work under the scheme be completed without further delay to ensure safe and clean water supply across the city.