Pune: CID Summons VSR Company Owner R.K. Singh For Questioning In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe | IANS

Pune: Intense suspicion has surrounded the plane crash of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar due to a flurry of allegations and counter-allegations in recent days. His nephew, also the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) – and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, has held several press conferences accusing the VSR Company and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of suppressing information regarding the death.

Some leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP have supported Rohit Pawar’s stance, and it has increased the pressure on the Maharashtra State Government to investigate.

In this context, the CID, which is investigating the crash, has made a significant move. The CID team summoned the owner of VSR Company, R.K. Singh (also known as Rohit Singh), for questioning. Accordingly, R.K. Singh arrived at the CID office in Pune on Thursday. It is expected that CID officials will question him regarding the specific allegations levelled by Rohit Pawar. All eyes are now on the clarifications Singh will provide.

For context, following the death of Ajit Pawar in the crash, R.K. Singh had initially dismissed claims of any technical fault in his company’s aircraft. After that single appearance before the media, he remained silent as the controversy escalated.

Since then, MLA Rohit Pawar has raised several grave allegations against VSR Company and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu. He claims that the pilot of the aircraft was changed at the last minute.

Rohit Pawar made allegations that the plane was carrying a fuel load far exceeding what was necessary. A shocking claim was made by a few leaders that the pilot, Sumit Kapoor, deliberately crashed the plane into the ground to trigger an explosion.

Rohit Pawar further asserted that the roles of the VSR Company and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu (whom Rohit Pawar accuses of shielding the company) are highly suspicious. The focus now shifts to the formal statement R.K. Singh will record before the CID officials on Thursday.

Rohit Pawar Reacts

After reports started circulating about RK Singh’s detention, Rohit Pawar went to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Information has been received that the CID has summoned representatives of the VSR Company to Pune today for questioning. Given that the VSR Company reportedly has high-level influence (big hands at the top) and is allegedly expert at tampering with documents, the CID should immediately take all their records into custody.”

“If an owner of the company is appearing at the CID office on Thursday, there should be no hesitation in seizing all relevant documents, especially considering the points and evidence that have come to light so far,” Pawar added.