Pune: Construction Material Worth ₹31 Lakh Stolen From Metro Site

An incident of theft of construction materials worth ₹31 lakh from the metro line site on Ganeshkhind road has come to light. The incident occurred between November 18 and December 19, 2023, despite the stringent security measures implemented by authorities. A case has been registered at the Chatushringi police station.

Ritesh Pradhan (23 years old, resident of Jagtap Nagar, Thergaon) has filed a complaint at Chaturshringi police station.

The Puneri Metro project (Pune Metro Line 3) is currently in progress. Thieves stole construction, electricity, and other materials in the middle of the night while work was underway on the metro line between Gajraj Chowk in Balewadi and Ganeshkhind Road in Khairewadi. In the complaint, Pradhan stated that the thieves stole materials worth ₹31,43,000 within a month. Police sub-inspector Rupesh Chalke is investigating.

Earlier thefts

Earlier in August, the Hinjewadi police have arrested two persons for stealing construction material worth ₹10,800 from a Pune Metro site.

According to the police, the accused were caught loading the stolen material in an autorickshaw near Hinjewadi.

While in September, Pune Metro construction site near the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station, a security guard has reported missing materials, revealed that materials valued at Rs. 24,000 disappeared between September 18 and September 28.

In February 2023, unknown persons had stollen around 114 items related to lift, including hardware, cabin boxes, materials related to door, railing and fastener, and testing material boxes worth ₹22,11,885 from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) Shivajinagar office.