Pune: Congress Leaders Seek Unbiased Probe After Spokesperson Hanumant Pawar Assaulted By Right-Wing Activists

Senior leaders of the Congress Party met with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday after their party spokesperson Hanumant Pawar was allegedly physically assaulted and threatened to be killed by right-wing activists. The incident took place near Mitra Mandal Chowk in Swargate on Monday. The leaders demanded quick and unbiased action by the police against those involved in the incident.

Mohan Joshi, senior Congress leader, speaking to the media, said, "Such a kind of attack is not acceptable in a democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind such attacks, and the administration is supporting them. Yesterday's incident, where Congress party spokesperson Hanumant Pawar was threatened to be killed and physically assaulted by a group of four to five people, is unbearable. The Congress Party will not tolerate such incidents. We met with the CP Amitesh Kumar and demanded police protection for Pawar."

Congress corporator Prashant Jagtap highlighted, "We have two demands from the administration. One week ago, at the Congress office, an incident of stone pelting occurred, and now, an attack on our spokesperson, Hanumant Pawar. The BJP is taking advantage of being in power. We have demanded that CP Amitesh Kumar take strict action against the attackers and other involved accused. Secondly, the environment of Pune has been damaged by the BJP. The city has lost its reputation because of the BJP. The koyata gangs have been more active in the city with the blessings of the BJP. Additionally, we have demanded that CP Kumar conduct a joint meeting with the BJP leaders and ask them to maintain law and order in the city."

What was the case?

A case was registered at Swargate Police Station on Monday after Congress spokesperson Hanumant Pawar was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a pistol. Regarding the matter, six individuals were booked allegedly for assaulting and threatening him.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5:30 pm on February 23 near Pudhari Bhavan at Mitra Mandal Chowk, Swargate. Pawar had reportedly gone there to participate in a debate concerning an alleged incident involving a BJP MLA from Haryana, who had allegedly placed an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a hotel toilet door.

After the debate concluded, one of the accused, identified as Tushar Damgude, allegedly confronted Pawar, questioning why he spoke against the BJP and certain political leaders.

The complaint stated that Damgude allegedly showed a pistol tucked in his waistband and threatened Pawar, saying he should behave properly if he wished to live and move around in Pune.

When Pawar reportedly responded that he was not afraid of such toys, Damgude and the other accused, Balasaheb Galphade, Gaurav Rathod, Shrinivas Nigde, Rishikesh Pardeshi, and Abhimanyu allegedly assaulted him.

Hanumant Pawar alleged the accused punched and kicked him on the face, abused him in obscene language, and threatened to end his life.

Offences Registered

Police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), including sections related to assault, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult, along with provisions under the Arms Act, 1959.

Further investigation is underway, and police are verifying the allegations and the role of each accused in the incident. No arrests had been made so far.