 Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged From Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Tomorrow Morning
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged From Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Tomorrow Morning

Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged From Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Tomorrow Morning | File Image

Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, on Tuesday said NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar’s health was stable and that he would be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

"Mr Pawar is very stable. He has had a good breakfast, and I am happy to announce that tomorrow morning, he will be going home," Grant told mediapersons. "All tests have been done, and all are normal. He can resume his work and travel after taking rest for 2-3 days," he added.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the private hospital in Pune on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration.

NCP-SP Working President and Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, shared the health update.

“We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune, for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers,” Sule wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pawar was admitted to the same hospital in Pune on February 9 and was discharged on February 14, following treatment for chest congestion and breathing difficulties.

The hospital had, in a statement, said that the medical team had advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements.

