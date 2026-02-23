Pune University Health Centre Faces Flak Over Substandard Services, Doctor Unavailability: 'Same Medicines For Every Illness' | Video Screengrab

Serious allegations have surfaced against the health centre at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), with students claiming that the lack of medical facilities and the unavailability of doctors are putting students’ lives at risk.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

University students alleged that doctors are often not available on time, and officials are drawing hefty salaries without providing adequate services.

The university administration had tied up with Ruby Hall Clinic to operate the health centre, involving payments worth lakhs of rupees. However, students allege that despite the arrangement, medical services remain substandard.

Students claim that the same set of medicines is prescribed for various illnesses, and there is no facility for advanced medical equipment or proper treatment.

They further allege that the health centre functions only in name and has become a hub of mismanagement and corruption. Complaints also include rude behaviour by staff and medical personnel towards patients.

Rajan Lagad, an MA first-year student, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “My foot was injured, and for medical treatment, I visited the health centre repeatedly for three days but was unable to consult a doctor or receive the required tetanus (TT) injection. Additionally, medical treatment, which should be free for students, asked for injection charges. A detailed inspection should be conducted regarding the issue.”

Pranav Gaikwad, another student, highlighted, “When students go to the university health centre for treatment, in most cases they are given the same medicines for every illness. The health centre is playing with the lives of students. If any untoward incident happens to a student in the future, the concerned doctor, the university administration, and Ruby Hall Clinic will be responsible. Legal action should be taken against them.”

Rahul Sasane, President of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, said the agreement makes no sense if doctors are not available on time. "The university administration should look into the matter and take action against the responsible doctor. The university is facing serious criticism over negligence in many sectors, including hostels, canteen food, and now the health centre," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev Tandale, General Manager, Operations and Admin at Grant Medical Foundation, Ruby Hall Clinic, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that staff for emergencies are available 24x7. “However, we cannot comment on the specialist doctors who have been paid by the university. Our staff for emergency treatment is available at all times without a single leave,” he added.

The Free Press Journal tried to reach the Vice-Chancellor of SPPU for a comment, but he did not answer the call.