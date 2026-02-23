Pune: Short Circuit Sparks Fire In Mundhwa Home; Fire Brigade Averts Major Cylinder Blast | Sourced

Pune: A fire broke out in a residential house at around 10:30 am behind Bhairavnath Temple in Mundhwa village due to a short circuit, creating panic in the area on Monday morning.

According to officials, thick smoke quickly engulfed the house following the fire, posing a serious risk to the residents and nearby properties. Firefighters from the B.T. Kawade Road Fire Station responded promptly to the incident. Due to the heavy smoke inside the premises, the fire personnel used Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets to safely enter the house and begin firefighting operations.

Using hose reel hoses, the team managed to bring the fire under control and eventually extinguished it completely. Household items in the kitchen were severely damaged in the blaze.

In a crucial move that prevented a potentially disastrous situation, the firefighters successfully removed three filled LPG cylinders from the house, eliminating the risk of an explosion. They also ensured that the fire did not spread to nearby structures.

The operation was carried out by Station Officer Mangesh Takle, Driver Datta Adagale, and Firemen Mahesh Pandey and Bapu Raut from the B.T. Kawade Road Fire Station, who successfully completed the rescue and firefighting efforts.