Gas Tanker Brake Failure On Mumbai Pune-Expressway Averts Major Disaster Near Amrutanjan Bridge, Traffic Disrupted | X

Mumbai, Feb 23: A major tragedy was narrowly averted on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Monday morning after a tanker carrying 21 tonnes of propylene gas suffered brake failure near the Amrutanjan Bridge in the Borghat stretch.

The driver, realising that the brakes had failed while navigating a steep slope, acted swiftly and steered the vehicle into a roadside retaining wall to bring it to a halt. The impact stopped the tanker and prevented it from hurtling down the dangerous curve. No casualties were reported.

Second Incident In Twenty Days

This marks the second accident involving a propylene gas tanker on the expressway in less than three weeks. On February 3, a similar tanker had overturned near the Adoshi tunnel, leading to a gas leak and disruption of traffic for nearly 36 hours.

The recurrence has intensified concerns about the safety of vehicles transporting highly flammable gases along the busy corridor.

Emergency Response And Inspection

The tanker was travelling from Kochi to Gujarat when the incident occurred. Following the alert, Highway Traffic Police, IRB patrol teams, the Devdut System Fire Brigade, Maharashtra Security Force personnel and members of the Help Foundation rushed to the site.

Traffic towards Mumbai was temporarily halted as a precaution. Chemical expert Dhananjay Gidh inspected the tanker’s pressure levels and checked for leakage risks before it was shifted to an open area about two kilometres away with the help of cranes.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Police Inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli Police Station and Assistant Police Inspector Swapnil Patil of the Highway Traffic Police. An RTO officer carried out a technical inspection and the case has been registered at Khopoli Police Station.

Safety Under Scrutiny

With repeated incidents involving hazardous cargo, there are growing calls for stricter vehicle fitness checks, rigorous inspections and enhanced safety protocols for companies transporting dangerous chemicals on the expressway.

