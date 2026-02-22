Mumbai-Pune Expressway Gas Tanker Accident, 1.2 Lakh Motorists To Get Toll Refund After 32 Hour Jam | File Photo

Nearly 1.2 lakh motorists stranded during the massive traffic snarl on the Mumbai Pune Expressway following a gas tanker accident on February 3 will soon receive a toll refund, offering relief after an exhausting ordeal.

Traffic remained severely affected for close to 32 hours after the accident near Khopoli, with vehicles stretching across 40 to 50 kilometres. Thousands of families, office commuters and transporters were left waiting on the highway with limited access to food and drinking water. Many passengers, especially women and elderly citizens, struggled due to the lack of basic facilities such as toilets.

In view of the worsening situation, authorities decided to temporarily suspend toll collection to ease the burden on stranded motorists.

Rs 5.16 Crore To Be Credited Back

As per reports in NDTV Marathi, officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation confirmed that a total of Rs 5.16 crore will be refunded to affected drivers. The refund will apply to toll collected on both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Pune Bengaluru National Highway during the disruption.

A senior official said that while instructions were issued to stop toll collection, automated FASTag deductions continued in some cases until toll plaza barriers were fully opened. Authorities subsequently gathered detailed transaction data from IRB Infrastructure, which operates the concession on the stretch.

Digital Refund Process Underway

According to officials, all such automated deductions have been identified and the refund process has already begun. The deducted amounts will be credited directly to the respective FASTag accounts of motorists in the coming week through digital channels.

Officials stressed that priority is being given to ensure affected drivers receive their money without delay. While the refund may not undo the hardship faced during the prolonged traffic standstill, it is seen as an important step towards acknowledging the inconvenience caused and restoring commuter confidence.