 Pune: Complaint Lodged Against Rahul Gandhi Under Black Magic Act
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Complaint Lodged Against Rahul Gandhi Under Black Magic Act

Pune: Complaint Lodged Against Rahul Gandhi Under Black Magic Act

A woman named Aarti Sachin Kondre lodged the complaint, accusing Gandhi of deceiving the public during his speeches in April and May by promising money in their bank accounts

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi |

A complaint was filed in Pune against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday under the Black Magic Act 2013 and Sections 415 (Cheating) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

A woman named Aarti Sachin Kondre lodged the complaint, accusing Gandhi of deceiving the public during his speeches in April and May by promising money in their bank accounts.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel
article-image

"On July 1 morning, all poor Indians check your bank account and by magic, you all will get ₹8,500. Similarly, in August, September, October, November, December ... you will get ₹8,500 each...khatakhat khatakhat khatakhat," Kondre quoted Gandhi as saying.

Kondre stated she saw the video on television and later on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc. "Due to this video, several women in my area thought Gandhi would send money to their bank accounts using black magic, and this created trust for the Congress party in their minds. Later, they understood that they wouldn't get the promised money and that they were deceived. They urged me to take appropriate action in this regard. So, I have lodged a case."

Read Also
Pune CCTV Video: Bike-Borne Individuals Open Fire At Four Locations In Talegaon Dabhade
article-image

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Kondre's lawyer Satya Muley stated, "How can Rahul Gandhi talk of offering money to people by magical methods and also talk of protecting the Constitution of India in his narrative? This is like cheating illiterate, downtrodden, underprivileged citizens of India by exploiting the methods of blind faith, offering money to secure their votes by active influence. This is a crime under the Prevention of Black Magic Act and also under Sections 415 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Such methods are dangerous to Indian democracy, and the Constitution of India has provisions to eliminate such practices."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Complaint Lodged Against Rahul Gandhi Under Black Magic Act

Pune: Complaint Lodged Against Rahul Gandhi Under Black Magic Act

PHOTOS: 10 Forts Near Pune Where You Can Go For Monsoon Trek

PHOTOS: 10 Forts Near Pune Where You Can Go For Monsoon Trek

Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Increases Public Outreach As Assembly Elections Approach

Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Increases Public Outreach As Assembly Elections Approach

Pune Airport Runway Extension: MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Writes To Defence Minister Rajnath...

Pune Airport Runway Extension: MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Writes To Defence Minister Rajnath...

Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel

Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel