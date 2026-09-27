Pune: Cold-Fire Illumination, Floral Showers Mark Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati's Visarjan Procession | Sourced

Pune: The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati was given an emotional farewell at 4.01am on Saturday following a grand immersion procession marked by cold-fire illumination, floral showers, dhol-tasha performances and chants of ‘Morya Morya’. Thousands of devotees gathered along the procession route for the final darshan of the deity.

On Anant Chaturdashi, the idol was worshipped and an aarti was performed at 7.30am by Dr Bhavarth Dekhane, chief trustee of Alandi Devasthan and Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale.

At Tilak statue in Mandai, as per tradition, Punit Balan, festival chief and trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, offered garlands to the five Manache Ganpatis.

The immersion procession of the Rangari Ganpati began around 9pm. Balan led the ‘Shri Vighnaharta Rath’. The chariot reached Belbaug Chowk around 9.45pm. A statue of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, accompanied by a nagara, led the procession.

Members of Shiv Yoddha Mardani Akhada performed traditional martial arts, while the Yuva Vadya Pathak, Shriram and Ramanbaug dhol-tasha groups added to the festive atmosphere.

Floral showers were carried out at several points along the route, while the cold-fire illumination on the chariot added to the visual spectacle.

The chariot reached Tilak Chowk around 3.30am, where thousands of devotees gathered for darshan and raised chants of ‘Morya Morya’. Additional Commissioner of Police Tejaswini Satpute performed the aarti before the idol proceeded for immersion.

At 4.01am, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati was immersed at the municipal tank at Panchaleshwar immersion ghat.

Balan said the procession was conducted with enthusiasm and thanked the police, Pune Municipal Corporation, mandal office-bearers and volunteers for their cooperation.

“Every year, the immersion procession is conducted with great enthusiasm, and this year was no different. We were ready to participate in the procession at the time given by the police administration, but there was a delay due to some reasons. After receiving permission from the police, we joined the immersion procession on Laxmi Road. We tried to complete the procession in the shortest possible time,” Balan said.

“Now that we have bid farewell to Bappa, there is certainly sadness. However, we will immediately begin preparations for next year’s Ganeshotsav with new ideas. I sincerely thank the police administration, municipal corporation, mandal office-bearers and all volunteers for their cooperation in ensuring that the entire Ganeshotsav was conducted with enthusiasm and peacefully,” he added.