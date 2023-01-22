Pune: Class 10 girls get into freestyle brawl, deliver kicks and blows; video viral

Screengrabs from the viral video. |

In Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) area of Pune, a freestyle brawl broke out between the female students of Class X. The video of their fight, in which they are seen pulling each others' hair, kicking, and dealing blows, has now gone viral on social media. After a woman intervened, the dispute was settled for some time. This fight reportedly took place over a minor dispute in the school. Pune is well-know for its quality education. However, after this video surfaced, netizens are now concerned how such young girls got involved in fierce fighting.

In the viral video, two girls are seen fighting in front of a tire shop. Pulling each other's hair, both are seen falling over each other. Many tried to intervene and resolve their conflict but failed to pacify them. After some time, a woman came to settle the dispute between the two and after her mediation, the two stopped dealing blows to each other.

Watch the video here:

(Caution: Use of strong language in video)

Student was beaten by teachers for reciting 'shayari'

Another such incident had come to fore from Pune district on Saturday when several teachers beat up a student for reciting 'shayari' while looking at them.

A video of a class XI student being beaten by teachers with kicks and punches had gone viral on social media. The shocking incident reportedly happened on January 21 at Dnyanmandir Junior College in Ale town, Junnar of Pune.

On Saturday morning, a boy in a group of students allegedly recited 'shayari' looking at the teachers. Without further probing his intentions, the teachers of the school grabbed the student's hair and beat him with kicks.

The teacher continued to kick him despite repeated pleas of the student that there was nothing wrong he had done. Meanwhile, the students present there filmed the incident in their mobile phones. The video had gone viral after it surfaced on social media.

Watch the shocking video here:

