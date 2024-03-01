Pune City Marathon Scheduled For March 3 - Location, Timing And All You Need To Know | Pexels

The Pune City Marathon, organised by the Poona Club Ltd in collaboration with HQ Southern Command, Dorabjee Charitable Trust, and supported by the Income Tax Sports & Recreation Club Pune, Pune Police, Indian Air Force, and Department of Goods and Services Tax Government of Maharashtra, is set to take place on Sunday, March 3.

Featuring races in four categories - 3km (Family run), 5km (Fun run), 10km (Empower run), and 21.1km (Legends run), the event will kick off at 5:30am from the Poona Club located at Bund Garden Road.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt, a finishing medal, a sling bag with exciting goodies, along with a timing chip for the 10km & 21km categories. Additionally, breakfast, hydration, and route support will be provided, along with e-certificates of participation.

The marathon aims to support various causes, including promoting a clean and green city, aiding the education and welfare of children of sex workers, empowering the visually and hearing impaired, and providing assistance to old age homes.

With an estimated participation of around 12,000 runners, Sunil Handa, President of The Poona Club, expressed optimism about the event's success, highlighting that it marks the club's first large-scale marathon, with hopes of continual improvement in the coming years. Jehangir Dorabjee from Dorabjee Charitable Trust echoed this sentiment, emphasising the overwhelming enthusiasm the marathon has garnered.