Pune: Citizens Raise Alarm Over Illegal RMC Plants In Bavdhan Budruk; No Action Despite Complaints | Sourced

Residents of Pune's Bavdhan Budruk have raised serious concerns over the growing number of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants operating in their neighbourhood, alleging severe environmental violations and health hazards.

Residents claim that despite multiple complaints to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), no concrete action has been taken so far.

Adv Krunnal Gharre, an active resident, highlighted that at least seven RMC plants are currently functioning within the HMERL-designated Red Zone, an area where such industrial activity is prohibited. He claims that these RMC plants are operating without proper environmental clearances and are causing pollution and distress to the people residing in that area.

"After following up with the authorities and by putting constant complaints, a few months back, the MPCB team came for an inspection, and at that time, only six RMC plants were operational, and the seventh one was under construction. We thought that the construction of the new RMC plant would be halted, but to our surprise, no action was taken, and the new plant is operational even after the inspection. Currently, seven RMC plants are operational, and it is a major concern for the people living in this area. The stretch has three schools and one college; despite that, no action has been taken," added Gharre.

Mangesh Shinde, a resident of Bavdhan, said, "Continuous emission of cement dust and particulate matter has led to breathing difficulties; children and the elderly are more vulnerable. Concrete slurry and ash flow into nearby roads and drains, which reach the river, posing a serious threat to water quality."

Sarah Menon, a resident of Nyati Equatorial Phase 1 located right behind one of the RMC plants, said, "The air quality has become very bad due to the pollution caused by these RMC vehicles. I moved to Bavdhan in 2017, and back then, it was green, and that was the only reason we shifted to this side of the city, but now they have cut down the hills, and the dust remains suspended in the air, causing serious health issues like asthma. We are not just dealing with air and water pollution, but the traffic jam is insane. During the evening time it takes an hour to get out of Omkar Chowk. The constant movement of heavy trucks and the noise from machinery have disrupted daily life; the roads are often blocked by parked RMC vehicles, creating traffic congestion. These plants fall within a residential and environmentally sensitive area, which violates urban planning and pollution control norms. Despite photographic and video evidence shared with the authorities, no enforcement action has been taken. We have been repeatedly requesting immediate intervention, but the agencies are turning a blind eye. The unchecked operation of RMC plants in Bavdhan Budruk reflects the failure of coordination between regulatory bodies."

Residents are demanding that the MPCB and PMC conduct a joint inspection and take immediate steps to shut down the illegal plants before the situation worsens. However, the officials say that they have inspected the area and have issued directives, and if they don't submit the report, the MPCB office will take action, and the RMC units will be set for closure.

Balasaheb Kukade, the Regional Officer of the MPCB, Pune, said, "We have inspected the area and have also issued a show-cause notice to the RMC plant operators, and if they don't submit the report, action will be taken, and they might be asked to close the RMC plant."