Pune Circle Tops In E-Payments Of Electricity Bills |

A significant 65% of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) customers have embraced the convenience of online electricity bill payment, highlighting the increasing popularity of this hassle-free service that aligns with modern lifestyles. Among these customers, the highest number of online bill payments has come from the Pune circle, with 22 lakh 83 thousand consumers paying a total of Rs 1202 crore 76 lakhs.

MSEDCL offers a seamless online bill payment facility that is available 24/7. Customers can access this service through the website www.mahadiscom.in or the "Mahadiscom Mobile App." The user-friendly platform enables users to make payments for multiple electricity bills from a single registered account, provides monthly bill details for all connections throughout the year, and offers the convenience of saving payment receipts on a computer or mobile device. Customers with bills above INR 5,000 can opt for RTGS/NEFT payments, with the necessary bank details printed on the electricity bill.

To incentivize online bill payment, MSEDCL provides customers with a total discount of 1.25%. There is an additional 0.25% discount for timely payments within a monthly limit of INR 500. It is important to note that all options for online bill payment, except credit card payments, are free. This user-friendly and secure online service allows customers with low-pressure connections to conveniently settle their bills from the comfort of their homes.

Circle-wise payment

The success of online bill payment is evident among high-tension category consumers of MSEDCL, who consistently opt for this mode of payment. Across high-tension and low-tension categories, a total of Rs 5,750 crores of the total recovery amount online. has been recovered online from 1 crore 10 lakh customers. In the Pune Circle alone, 22 lakh 83 thousand consumers have paid the highest electricity bills, amounting to Rs 1,203 crore. After that, 19 lakh 7 thousand customers in Kalyan circle have paid Rs 725.79 crores and 17 lakh 31 thousand customers in Bhandup circle have paid bills worth Rs 1005 crore 41 lakhs online. In Baramati, 10 lakh 68 thousand consumers have paid electricity bills worth Rs 519.35 crore and in Nashik, 10 lakh 53 thousand consumers have paid electricity bills worth Rs 469.64 crore online.