Pune: Church Run From Government Quarter In Yerawada Mental Hospital Premises; Officer Issued Show-Cause Notice, Told To Vacate | Facebook

The Yerawada Regional Mental Hospital in Pune has again come under scrutiny following allegations that an unauthorised church is being operated from a government residence within its premises.

According to social activists, prayer meetings are allegedly being held every Sunday in a bungalow officially allotted to the Deputy Superintendent. The premises, designated strictly for official residential use, are reportedly being used for religious gatherings without prior approval. Videos purportedly showing such activities have surfaced.

Sharad Shetty and other activists have questioned how such activities could continue for months without the knowledge of the hospital administration.

“At the RMH, the absence of a boundary wall around the premises has led to encroachments on government land as well as in government residential quarters. This has created a serious security concern in the area. Additionally, since 2016, it has been observed that Class III employees have been illegally residing in bungalows meant for Class I employees. This is a serious matter, and strict action should be taken against the employees who have been unlawfully occupying these official residences for years," said Shetty.

Prabha Rikame, another social activist, has demanded a formal inquiry into the matter and called for strict action against those found guilty. She has also urged the administration to recover the dues for unauthorised occupation directly from the salaries of those responsible.

Further allegations suggest attempts to influence relatives of patients visiting the hospital. Activists claim that economically weaker families are being approached with promises of financial assistance, employment, and improved treatment outcomes in exchange for religious conversion.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Superintendent-in-charge of RMH Srinivas Kolod confirmed that complaints regarding a place of worship had been received a few months ago. He stated that the individual concerned, who is an employee residing in the quarters for over 15 years, had been asked to provide an explanation. “We have issued a show-cause notice. The residence will be vacated, and appropriate action will be taken,” Kolod said, adding that further steps would follow after due verification.

The Free Press Journal accessed the show-cause notice and, as per the official memorandum issued by the hospital administration on April 20, 2026, the matter came to light following complaints received from both police authorities and hospital staff. The complaint, referenced from a letter by Senior Police Inspector Mangesh Hande Jadhav of Vishrantwadi Police Station, raised concerns about an unauthorised religious setup allegedly operating from Bungalow No. 4, a residence allotted to the Deputy Superintendent.

The memorandum, signed by Kolod, states that while individuals are free to practice their religion, government residences provided for official use cannot be used for public religious gatherings or activities. Authorities noted that such use could potentially lead to law and order issues in the area.

A separate report submitted by hospital staff member Satish Bakal also confirmed that Sunday prayer meetings were being conducted at the residence, which is designated strictly for residential purposes.

Taking serious note of the issue, the hospital administration has directed the concerned officer, Sachin D Salvi, Office Superintendent, to submit an explanation within two days. Additionally, he has been instructed to vacate the bungalow within seven days and submit a compliance report.

The memorandum warns that failure to comply with the directives may result in disciplinary action and possible police intervention.

Copies of the memorandum have been forwarded to senior health department employees in Mumbai and Pune, as well as Vishrantwadi Police Station, for further necessary action.