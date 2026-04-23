Pune: 62-Year-Old Man Goes Missing During Morning Walk In Hinjawadi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 62-year-old man has gone missing after stepping out for a morning walk in Pune’s Hinjawadi area, prompting a police search and appeal for information.

The missing person has been identified as Anand Motilal Shende, a resident of Melange Residences in Bhoirwadi, Hinjawadi Phase 3. According to a complaint filed by his son Aryan Shende (26), Anand left his home at around 7:20 am on April 22, informing his family that he was going for a routine walk. However, he did not return.

Concerned family members, including his son Aryan and daughter Reshmi, along with friends, began searching for him in nearby areas. They looked across Hinjawadi and the surrounding localities such as Maan Gaon but could not find any trace. Relatives were also contacted, but no information about his whereabouts was received.

After several hours of unsuccessful searching, the family approached the Hinjawadi Police Station and registered a missing person complaint at around 3 pm the same day.

Police have released a description to help identify him. Anand Shende is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, has a fair complexion and a lean build. He has white hair, a round face, and speaks Marathi.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown checked shirt with white stripes and black track pants with white side stripes. He was not carrying a mobile phone or any valuables, which raised further concern for his safety.

Police have started a search operation and urged citizens to come forward with any information that could help trace him. Anyone with details can contact the police on 9112826651 or 7276349356.