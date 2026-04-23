Pune: 4-Year-Old Girl Killed After Iron Slide Collapses In Magarpatta Housing Society

Hadapsar Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl died after an iron slide collapsed on her head in Pune’s Hadapsar area, prompting police to register a case against the housing society’s chairman and office bearers.

The incident took place on 7th April around 12:30 pm in the Magarpatta locality, where the child, identified as Anika Navnath Devikar, was playing within her residential society premises.

The slide, installed in a common play area, suddenly fell and struck her on the head, causing critical injuries. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but died during treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Navnath Pandurang Devikar (34), a resident of Ved Vihar Housing Society near Noble Hospitals & Research Centre in Magarpatta, a case has been registered at Hadapsar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

In his complaint, Devikar alleged that the iron slide had not been installed properly and posed a danger to children. He claimed that he had raised concerns earlier and repeatedly urged society authorities to remove the structure. However, no action was taken.

Police officials said the accident occurred due to alleged negligence by the society’s office bearers, who failed to address safety concerns despite prior warnings.

Assistant Police Inspector Sane from Hadapsar Police Station is currently investigating the case. Authorities are examining whether lapses in maintenance and installation led to the fatal accident.