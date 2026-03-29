Pune: Man Dies After Lift Crash In Talegaon, Case Filed Against Society Chairman & 11 Others

Talegaon Dabhade Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A young man died after an elevator collapsed in a housing society in the Talegaon Dabhade area of Maval Tehsil in Pune District. Following that, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against the society’s chairman and 11 members for alleged negligence.

The victim has been identified as Dinesh Surange. A complaint in the case was filed by his brother, Ritesh Surange (32), a resident of Kinale in Haveli Tehsil, at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) on Saturday.

Based on the complaint, police have booked the chairman of Nisarg Housing Society, Pundalik Hindrao Warke (44), along with 11 other members of the society committee.

According to police reports, the incident took place when Dinesh Surange was using the elevator. The lift reportedly got stuck between the sixth and seventh floors. While efforts were underway to rescue him, the elevator cable snapped, causing the lift to crash to the ground.

Surange suffered serious injuries in the fall and later died during treatment. The complaint alleges that poor maintenance and negligence by the society’s management led to the accident.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the incident.

Maharashtra’s New Reforms

After a fatal incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Charholi area, the Maharashtra government’s 2026 amendment to lift laws focuses on improving safety and efficiency. Inspections have been decentralised, allowing district and divisional officials to approve and regularly check lifts, reducing delays.

The reforms propose stricter accountability for housing societies, mandatory maintenance contracts, and fault-recording systems. Upcoming rules aim to introduce modern safety standards, including fire protocols and defined lifespans for lifts.

These changes seek to replace outdated 1958 regulations and build on the 2017 Act. Driven by rising accidents, inspection backlogs, and rapid urban growth, the reforms aim to modernise regulation, ensure better maintenance, and enhance public safety across Maharashtra.