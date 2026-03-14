Pune Shocking CCTV Video: Toddler’s Hand Gets Stuck In Lift Door At Pimpri-Chinchwad Society | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident inside a housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dighi area has gone viral on social media after CCTV footage showed a toddler girl’s hand getting stuck in a lift door.

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According to available details, the incident occurred when residents of the society were using the lift as usual. Two young girls had entered the lift with their family members when the mishap took place.

As the lift door started opening, one of the girls extended her hand towards the door. However, as the door retracted, her hand suddenly got trapped in the lift mechanism.

The incident created panic among people present at the spot. Residents immediately stopped the lift and tried to pull the girl’s hand out. After a few minutes of effort, they managed to free her hand safely.

Fortunately, the girl did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the CCTV video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, drawing strong reactions from citizens. While some people have raised concerns about the safety of lifts in residential societies, others have said that parents need to keep a close watch on small children while using lifts.

The incident comes amid growing concern over lift safety in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area following a tragic accident in Charholi last year.

In that case, a 12-year-old boy, Ameya Phartade, lost his life after being crushed in a lift at a housing society. According to reports, the boy had entered the lift while playing near it and was trapped when the lift suddenly moved while he was still partially outside.

Following a series of lift-related incidents across Maharashtra, the state government recently announced plans to strengthen lift safety regulations and increase inspections in residential buildings.