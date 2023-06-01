Pune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes |

Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune and MLA of the Kothrud constituency held a meeting with Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss the concerns of Pashan residents. During the meeting, Patil directed officials to ensure the removal of encroachments on the Pashan-Sus road by the end of June. He stressed the urgency of resolving land issues and initiating road works in the Pashan area.

Additionally, Patil instructed officials to tackle the water problem in Baner-Balewadi and Pashan areas by June 10, taking into account feedback received from residents during various constituency meetings.

These direct interactions with voters are part of Patil's efforts to interact directly with voters ahead of the upcoming assembly election, which is scheduled to be held next year. In the 2019 assembly election, Patil was given the ticket from Kothrud after the party dropped sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni.

The Kothrud Constituency, which is considered a preferred second home destination for many living in the heart of the city, has nearly four lakh voters. With an aim to engage with citizens, he recently launched a new office in the Baner-Balewadi-Pashan area.