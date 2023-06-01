 Pune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes

Pune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes

Additionally, Patil instructed officials to tackle the water problem in Baner-Balewadi and Pashan areas by June 10, taking into account feedback received from residents during various constituency meetings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes |

Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune and MLA of the Kothrud constituency held a meeting with Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss the concerns of Pashan residents. During the meeting, Patil directed officials to ensure the removal of encroachments on the Pashan-Sus road by the end of June. He stressed the urgency of resolving land issues and initiating road works in the Pashan area.

Additionally, Patil instructed officials to tackle the water problem in Baner-Balewadi and Pashan areas by June 10, taking into account feedback received from residents during various constituency meetings.

Read Also
'Jan Bhagidari' across country in run up to 4th EdWG meeting in Pune
article-image

These direct interactions with voters are part of Patil's efforts to interact directly with voters ahead of the upcoming assembly election, which is scheduled to be held next year. In the 2019 assembly election, Patil was given the ticket from Kothrud after the party dropped sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni.

The Kothrud Constituency, which is considered a preferred second home destination for many living in the heart of the city, has nearly four lakh voters. With an aim to engage with citizens, he recently launched a new office in the Baner-Balewadi-Pashan area.

Read Also
Bogus IAS Busted: Pune Police nabs imposter claiming to be PMO Official
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Temporary disruption of train services on Pune-Daund sections due to maintenance work

Temporary disruption of train services on Pune-Daund sections due to maintenance work

Pune: Supriya Sule raises concerns over hoarding collapses, calls for immediate action

Pune: Supriya Sule raises concerns over hoarding collapses, calls for immediate action

Pune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes

Pune: Chandrakant Patil meets Civic Chief to tackle Pashan's woes

Deccan Queen's Sweet 93: Rail enthusiasts slice the celebration with cake at Pune Station (Photos)

Deccan Queen's Sweet 93: Rail enthusiasts slice the celebration with cake at Pune Station (Photos)

'Jan Bhagidari' across country in run up to 4th EdWG meeting in Pune

'Jan Bhagidari' across country in run up to 4th EdWG meeting in Pune