'Jan Bhagidari' across country in run up to 4th EdWG meeting in Pune |

In a bid to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents and the community as a whole, the Ministry of Education has announced the upcoming nationwide "Jan Bhagidari" events in the run-up to G20 4th Education Working Group meeting at Pune.

As a crucial part of the initiative, Pune will host the 4th Education Working Group (4th EdWG) discussion from June 19 to 21 June. This gathering will bring together educators, policymakers, and experts to discuss and address key challenges in education. The discussions will lead up to the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, where important decisions and strategies will be formulated.

A schedule of the events being organized by the Ministry is as under:

Jan Bhagidari events on awareness about G20, NEP, and FLN in all schools – June 1 to 15 June 2023.

Exhibition to showcase the best practices on the best practices in the field of school education, higher education and skill education from June 17 to 22 2023 at Pune, Maharashtra.

2-day National Conference on Foundation Literacy and Numeracy on June 17 and 18 2023.

