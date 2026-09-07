Pune: Cement Dealer Duped Of ₹53.69 Lakh By Agent | File Image

Pune: A cement dealer was allegedly cheated of ₹53.69 lakh after a man entrusted with collecting orders and payments sold cement bags at a significantly lower price than the prevailing market rate and allegedly failed to deposit the remaining amount with the dealer. The accused later allegedly threatened to kill the dealer when he demanded his money back.

The incident took place between March 2023 and December 2024 at the office of Amit Enterprises Agency in Viman Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Sanket Laxman Gore (35), a resident of Siddharthnagar on NIBM Road, Kondhwa.

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According to a complaint filed by cement dealer Amitsingh Charanjitsingh Chhabda (38), a resident of Aundh, Gore was introduced to him by Priyank Gupta, a marketing officer with ACC Cement.

Gore allegedly told Chhabda that he could bring cement orders and sought a commission of ₹5 per cement bag. Based on this arrangement, Gore was entrusted with collecting cement orders and payments from customers and depositing the money with the dealer. He was paid ₹5 per bag as commission.

Between March 2023 and December 31, 2024, cement worth approximately ₹1.20 crore was allegedly supplied through Gore. Of this, Gore deposited ₹66.30 lakh, leaving ₹53.69 lakh outstanding.

When Chhabda repeatedly sought payment of the remaining amount, he contacted customers who had received cement but whose payments had not been credited to him. The customers allegedly told him they had already paid Gore.

Chhabda then asked the customers about the price at which they had purchased the cement. He allegedly discovered that Gore had sold the cement for ₹270 per bag, even though the prevailing market price was around ₹330 per bag.

Gore allegedly later told Chhabda that ₹20 lakh was due from one person towards cement payments and claimed that he had obtained a power of attorney for a flat in Dhayari against the amount. He also allegedly sent photocopies of the documents to Chhabda.

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On March 31, 2025, Gore allegedly issued a cheque for ₹46 lakh. However, when Chhabda subsequently demanded the outstanding amount, Gore allegedly abused him and claimed that he was with his brother and others, telling him that Chhabda could not recover any money from him.

Gore allegedly further threatened Chhabda, claiming that he had brought a country-made firearm from Bihar and warning him that he would “finish” him if he continued to press for payment.

Fearing for his safety, Chhabda did not immediately approach the police. He later filed a complaint at Viman Nagar Police Station, following which police registered a case against Gore.

Senior Police Inspector Govind Jadhav of Viman Nagar Police Station said, “A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken accordingly.”