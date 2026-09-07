Pune VIDEO: NCP MLA Shankar Mandekar Opposes Hinjawadi Merger With PCMC Despite CM Devendra Fadnavis' Backing | Sourced

Pune: Bhor MLA Shankar Mandekar has opposed the proposed merger of Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), saying the decision should reflect the wishes of local villagers while speaking to media on Sunday. Attending the protest in Hinjawadi, Mandekar said he would make every effort to ensure that the three areas receive the civic amenities they need. However, he made it clear that he does not support their inclusion in PCMC at present.

“I will make a 100% effort to ensure all amenities are provided in this area (Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji), and I will be 100% successful in that,” Mandekar said. He said the decision on whether the villages should be merged with PCMC should ultimately be based on the views of residents. “The local residents do not have the mindset to merge, which is why I stand with them and share the view of not being included,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mandekar differs with Fadnavis

Mandekar’s stand comes at a time when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the proposed merger and said a decision to bring the entire Hinjawadi area under PCMC would be taken soon.

When asked about Fadnavis’ statement, Mandekar said the Chief Minister was a state-level leader and had expressed his view on the issue. However, Mandekar said he had explained to Fadnavis why the merger was not necessary.

“Listen, he is our leader, a state leader. He put forward his opinion. We convinced him about our work and explained why going there isn't necessary, and we put our demand before him,” Mandekar said.

The comments show a difference between the Chief Minister’s position and the stand taken by the local MLA on the proposed civic boundary change.

Read Also Pune VIDEO: Similar Fortuner Stunt Surfaces In Chakan Days After Highway Reel Incident in Bavdhan

Separate municipal corporation could be an option

Mandekar also indicated that a separate municipal corporation could be considered in the future if the area needs a different civic administration.

“In the future, if needed, I will try for a separate municipal corporation” he said. His comments come amid growing pressure over poor infrastructure in the rapidly developing Hinjawadi belt.

Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji have seen a major rise in residential and commercial development around the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park. Residents and IT employees have repeatedly raised concerns over roads, traffic, drainage, water supply, waste management and other civic services.

The area is currently outside PCMC limits and is governed through multiple agencies. This has been a key reason behind demands for its merger with the municipal corporation.

Merger debate comes amid infrastructure crisis

The proposed merger has gained fresh momentum after Fadnavis said the state government would soon decide on bringing Hinjawadi and the surrounding areas into PCMC.

At the same time, the state government has begun focusing on immediate infrastructure problems in the area. A special task force has been proposed for Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji to coordinate work between the different agencies operating there.

The government has also announced funding for infrastructure works in the area.

Mandekar, however, has argued that better civic services do not necessarily require a merger with PCMC.

His position is significant because he represents Bhor-Rajgad-Mulshi in the Assembly and has a strong political base in Mulshi. Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji fall within the Mulshi area.

For now, the proposed merger remains a political and administrative issue. A formal transfer of the areas to PCMC would still require the necessary government process and notification.