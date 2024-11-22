 Pune: Cameras To Be Installed Soon, Say Authorities As Thefts Rise At Swargate Bus Stand
With thefts on the rise here, the lack of proper CCTV surveillance and arrest of such thieves has become a glaring issue

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Cameras To Be Installed Soon, Say Authorities As Thefts Rise At Swargate Bus Stand | FPJ Photo

Despite repeated complaints and increasing incidents of crime, Pune Police, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) are struggling to ensure adequate security for passengers at the Swargate bus stands. With thefts on the rise here, the lack of proper CCTV surveillance and arrest of such thieves has become a glaring issue.

Recently, a 26-year-old man, a resident of Undri lost his bag with valuables worth ₹2.95 lakh at the Swargate bus stand. The thieves stole the victim's bag while he was travelling from Mumbai to Pune on a Shivneri bus. He kept his bag on the rack when the bus stopped at Swargate. The victim did not find his bag containing the iPad and laptop after getting off. Regarding the incident, a case was filed at Swargate Police Station on Wednesday night.

Similarly, in the second incident, a 24-year-old resident of Wakadewadi lost his two gold chains worth ₹60,000 at the bus stand while boarding a bus from Swargate to Sangli on November 19 at 11pm.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nitin Narvekar, Joint MD, PMPML, said, "We have lined up a tender of installing CCTV cameras inside the PMPML buses. In the next one and a half months, CCTV cameras will be installed on the buses. In the new buses, cameras are installed but they have not been integrated yet so we are not getting data from the cameras. Three high-resolution cameras will be set up in each PMPML bus to curb the illegal activity and crime."

Speaking about the CCTV cameras at the PMPML bus stops, Narvekar said, "Currently 40-50 cameras are in active mode at major bus depots such as Kothrud, Deccan, Pulgate and Pune Railway station. However, we will increase the CCTV cameras and more number of cameras will be installed. Moreover, from the PMPML side, cameras will be installed soon at the Swargate stand.

Pramod Nehul, controller, MSRTC Pune division said, "As of now, a total of 18 cameras are in active mode at Swargate ST stand, including inside and outside of the depo. However, these CCTV cameras are very old and were installed in 2018. The tender has been passed soon 16 more CCTV cameras will be installed by MSRTC."

