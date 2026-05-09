Pune: Builder Amit Lunkad & Raj Dhaklia Among 30-40 Booked For Allegedly Attempting To Forcibly Grab Plot In Vadgaon Sheri

Airport Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A major land dispute has come to light in Pune’s Vadgaon Sheri area after Airport Police Station registered a case against builder Amit Lunkad, Raj Dhaklia, Rupesh Dhaklia and 30 to 40 others for allegedly trying to forcibly take possession of a plot.

The accused have been booked for allegedly trespassing into the property with heavy vehicles, damaging the compound gate and assaulting a security guard during the incident.

About The Incident…

According to police, the incident took place on May 7 between 5 pm and 6 pm at Survey No. 30 in Vadgaon Sheri. The complaint was filed by Ravindra Hiralal Dugad, a 58-year-old construction businessman from Bibvewadi associated with the Dugad Group.

Police said the accused allegedly arrived at the site with eight to ten tractors, two to three dumpers and a water tanker. They allegedly broke the sheets of the compound gate and forcefully entered the plot with vehicles.

Case Registered With Airport Police…

Based on the complaint, Airport Police registered a case against Amit Lunkad, Raj Dhaklia, Rupesh Dhaklia, Bidkar, Lunkad’s manager and 30 to 40 unidentified persons. Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Rathod is conducting further investigation.

According to the complaint, the disputed land measuring around 40 gunthas had been jointly purchased several years ago. Later, in 2023, 31 gunthas were purchased in the name of Dugad Infrastructure LLP and another 3.5 gunthas in the name of Tejas Dugad through registered sale deeds from Sumit Rathod.

The complainant stated that their names were officially entered in the 7/12 property records and all related property tax, electricity and water connections had also been transferred in their names.

Construction Works Had Been Ongoing…

The complaint further claimed that all necessary permissions for construction work, including Ministry of Defence NOC, provisional fire NOC and other civic approvals, had already been obtained. Nearly Rs 5 crore had reportedly been paid to the Pune Municipal Corporation towards permissions and related charges.

Construction work had reportedly been ongoing at the site for the last two months with engineers, supervisors and watchmen present regularly.

According to police, on the evening of May 7, Ravindra Dugad’s son Rishabh received a call from site supervisor Vishal Pawar informing him that a group led by Amit Lunkad and others had entered the plot with heavy vehicles and damaged the gates. Ravindra Dugad and his son then rushed to the spot.

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Weapons Present In Accused’s Vehicle?

Police also reached the location during the dispute. The complaint alleges that Amit Lunkad threatened the complainant and demanded that he vacate the land while claiming ownership of the property.

During the confrontation, the complainant allegedly informed police that weapons were present inside Lunkad’s vehicle. Following this, Lunkad allegedly left the spot in his car.

The complaint also stated that the watchman deployed at the site was assaulted during the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway. Several complaints against Amit Lunkad had earlier also been submitted to the Economic Offences Wing in separate matters.