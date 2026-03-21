VIDEOS: Group Attacks Family & Vandalises House In Pune’s Kothrud Over Old Dispute | Video Screengrab

Pune: A group of men allegedly attacked a family and vandalised their house in Kothrud late on Wednesday night, creating panic in a residential society.

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The incident took place around 10:30 pm on March 19 at Shravanadhara Housing Society. Police said the attack was linked to an old dispute.

According to the complaint filed by Rahul Subhash Gaikwad (22), the accused barged into his house while he was having dinner with his family. The group allegedly damaged property, threatened the family and assaulted them.

Police have identified the accused as Tejas Kamble, Ajay Mahajan, Niraj Satpute, Nadim Shaikh, Abhijit Ovhal, Sunny Sankya and Abhi Dhare, all residents of Kothrud.

As per the FIR, the accused entered the house with a sharp weapon and began creating chaos. They broke windows, shouted at the family and damaged household items. One of the accused allegedly used a weapon to damage the door, gas stove, water containers and walls.

Group’s Alleged Attack Caught On CCTV

The complaint also stated that a cement block was thrown through a window, damaging the bathroom door. During the incident, one of the accused allegedly tried to attack Rahul, but his father intervened and prevented serious injury.

The group is also accused of physically assaulting Rahul and his parents and abusing them. After stepping outside, they allegedly damaged flowerpots in the society's premises. The complainant getting beaten was reportedly caught on a CCTV camera.

Residents of the society reportedly stayed indoors due to fear and did not intervene.

Police said the same group had earlier assaulted two other people in the society’s parking area, leaving them injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said a case has been registered at Kothrud Police Station, and further investigation is underway.