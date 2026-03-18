‘We’ll Deal With You Like Kishore Aware’: Threats In Housing Society Clash In Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade

Talegaon Dabhade Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three people were injured after a violent attack during a society meeting at Mantra City 360 Housing Society in Talegaon Dabhade on Sunday evening. Seven people have been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police in connection with the incident.

The attack took place around 7 pm on Sunday at the Phase-1 clubhouse within the housing society and has created fear among residents.

According to police reports, the accused suddenly turned aggressive during the meeting and assaulted the victims using chairs and iron rods. They also issued threats, saying ‘tumchi wicket padu', which meant they would “take down wickets” (a way of giving a life threat), which added to the panic in the area.

The trouble began during a discussion over changing a vendor. A woman member raised the issue, which led to arguments. As tensions rose, Hemant Sapkal tried to calm the situation.

However, the accused allegedly attacked him. Another resident, Shantaram Rambhau Kokate, who tried to intervene, was also beaten. Both men were injured in the assault.

‘We Will Deal With You Just Like Kishore Aware’

A complaint was filed at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station on Monday by a 50-year-old woman related to the victims. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Viraj Khalde, Bhavesh Khalde, Saurabh alias Shubham Khalde, Chirag Khalde, Mahesh Khalde, Bhushan Khalde and Matin.

The complainant further alleged that the accused used references to the murder of Kishore Aware to threaten residents. The accused reportedly said we will deal with you just like what happened to Kishore Aware.

Kishor Aware, a Talegaon activist, was shot and hacked to death in 2023 outside a municipal office. Police linked the murder to political rivalry; several accused, including a former corporator, were arrested.

‘Me & My Daughter Were Followed’

The complainant also alleged that the accused followed her and her daughter to the police station. They reportedly used abusive language and issued further threats.

She claimed that the dispute is linked to financial issues in society. According to her, the accused control society contracts and submit inflated bills. She also raised concerns about poor maintenance and water purification.

Police said further investigation is underway.