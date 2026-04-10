Pune: Budhwar Peth Under Scanner As Police Crack Down On Trafficking, Illegal Immigration | Anand Chaini (File Photo)

Budhwar Peth, Pune’s red-light area, has always been a hotspot for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. However, in the last few days, police surveillance has tightened in the area, and continuous enforcement efforts have led to multiple arrests, detention of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and rescue of minor girls, said Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, DCP Rawale said that Pune Police have taken action against illegal activities in the Budhwar Peth area and are keeping a close watch at all times. “Human trafficking, especially the prevention of trafficking of minor girls, is our target,” he said.

Over the past three years, the focus on human trafficking, illegal immigration, and related crimes has increased. A total of 19 individuals have been arrested in connection with human trafficking and other illegal operations in the area during this period.

According to official data, in action against illegal immigration, a total of 52 Bangladeshi nationals (women) were detained for residing unlawfully in Budhwar Peth. Out of these, 46 arrests were made after DCP Rawale took charge, indicating intensified enforcement during his tenure.

Additionally, data highlights that eight minors have been rescued and detained from the area during various police operations. Efforts are underway to provide them with the necessary support and rehabilitation through the concerned departments.

Rawale said Budhwar Peth remains a historically sensitive zone, and regular police intervention has helped in controlling unlawful activities. Police have intensified action against trafficking networks and brothel-linked operations, where women are often found either as victims or active participants under coercion or organised setups.

Additionally, in 2025, one brothel was officially seized. However, the decision to seize more buildings in the area linked to illegal activities is pending, and action will be taken soon.

Tightening the grip on the illegal narcotics business in the area, no drug seizures were reported in 2024. However, three cases were registered in 2025 involving the mephedrone drug, with a total of 135 grams seized, valued at approximately ₹18.08 lakh. In 2026, one case involving charas was detected, with 7 grams seized, estimated to be worth ₹35,000.

DCP Rawale said surveillance and coordinated action will continue in the area to prevent exploitation and dismantle illegal networks.

Total Arrested Accused (Year-wise)

2024 – Male: 2, Female: 1

2025 – Male: 3, Female: 3

2026 – Male: 1, Female: 9

Illegal Immigrants Detained

2024 – 6 Bangladeshis

2025 – 16 Bangladeshis

2026 – 30 Bangladeshis

Minor Girls Rescued

2021 – 1

2022 – 0

2023 – 1

2024 – 0

2025 – 1

2026 – 1

Illegal Narcotics Seized:

2024 – 0 cases

2025 – 3 cases (Type: MD, Quantity: 135 grams, Value: ₹18.08 lakh)

2026 – 01 case (Type: Charas, Quantity: 7 grams, Value: ₹35,000)