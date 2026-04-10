Pune: Tiger Shroff Sells Hadapsar Apartment For ₹8.87 Crore, Gains 18% Return

Pune: Tiger Shroff Sells Hadapsar Apartment For ₹8.87 Crore, Gains 18% | Sourced

Pune: Tiger Shroff has sold a residential apartment in Hadapsar, Pune, for ₹8.87 crore, as per property registration records.

The actor had bought the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore. The latest deal shows a gain of around 18.3 per cent in a short period. The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026.

The apartment is located in the Yoo Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty. It was sold along with three parking spaces, adding to the overall value of the deal.

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A stamp duty of more than ₹62 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid during the transaction. The property was purchased by Cherise India Private Limited.

Interestingly, the same company had earlier rented the apartment from the actor. The property was leased at a monthly rent of ₹3.5 lakh for a period of five years. This indicates that the buyer was already using the property before completing the purchase.

The deal reflects steady demand for premium housing in Pune, especially in well-developed areas like Hadapsar. Real estate activity in such projects continues to attract both investors and end-users.