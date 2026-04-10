Pune: MahaMetro Warns Against Fake Job Ads, Urges Citizens To Stay Alert - VIDEO | Sourced

MahaMetro on Friday cautioned citizens against fake job advertisements being circulated through a fake website (www.mahametro.work) and social media platforms. Fraudsters are also allegedly using MahaMetro's logo to spread misleading information and deceive job seekers.

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MahaMetro has clarified that all official job-related updates are published only on its official website (www.mahametro.org). It has urged citizens to verify details through official channels before applying and to remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to such online fraud.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pune Metro wrote, "Beware of Fraud! Be cautious of fake job advertisements being circulated through the website http://mahametro.work and on social media. Misleading information is being spread using MahaMetro’s logo to deceive citizens."

"All official job-related information for MahaMetro in Nagpur, Pune, and Thane is available only on the official website: http://mahametro.org. Please verify all information before trusting it and avoid falling prey to fraud," it added.