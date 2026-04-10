VIDEO: Mass Fish Death At Pashan Lake In Pune Triggers Concerns, Sparks Public Outrage | Video Screengrab

A major environmental and public health concern has surfaced at Pashan Lake in Pune, where hundreds of dead fish have been found floating across large stretches of the water body, creating panic among residents and raising serious questions about civic negligence.

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The situation at the lake, which is one of the prominent ecological spots in the city, has been deteriorating over the past few months. Local residents report that the lake was already found having a thick layers of water hyacinth, a sign of severe neglect and poor water management. The sudden large-scale fish deaths have now escalated the issue into a full-blown environmental crisis.

'The lake was already choking...'

Residents from nearby areas have expressed strong anger against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), accusing authorities of ignoring repeated complaints about the lake’s condition. “The lake was already choking due to unchecked vegetation. Now, with so many fish dying, it’s clear that the water quality has drastically worsened,” said a local resident, Naveen Patil.

'Health concerns are also mounting'

"The rotting fish have led to an unbearable stench in the surrounding neighbourhoods, affecting the quality of life. The foul smell has made it difficult to keep windows open. Health concerns are also mounting. Such conditions can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases and may attract pests, further endangering public health. Residents fear that without immediate action, the situation could turn into a larger health emergency," said Mohan Jadhav, a regular visitor.

'Will dump the dead fish outside government offices'

Social activist Sameer Uttarkar warned that if the authorities fail to take prompt action, residents will protest. “If the administration does not clean the lake soon, we will dump the dead fish and water hyacinth outside government offices,” he said.

Environmentalists point out that mass fish deaths are often caused by a sharp decline in oxygen levels in water, typically due to pollution, sewage inflow, or excessive growth of invasive plants like water hyacinth. The incident, they say, is a clear indicator of ecological imbalance in the lake. Citizens have now demanded urgent intervention, including immediate removal of dead fish, large-scale cleaning of the lake, and a long-term restoration plan to revive its ecosystem. Many have also called for accountability from civic officials and stricter monitoring to prevent such incidents in the future.

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Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reached out to Kishori Shinde, Deputy Commissioner, PMC, for comment, but she did not respond.