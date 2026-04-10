Pune Municipal Corporation To Organise Year-Long Programmes For Mahatma Phule Bicentenary | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise a series of intellectual and social awareness programs throughout the year to mark the bicentenary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The Standing Committee has approved the allocation of funds required for these initiatives, informed Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

The proposal was moved by Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar. Mahatma Phule pioneered women’s education in Pune. He laid the foundation of modern education by starting the first school for girls at Bhide Wada. He also worked extensively for various sections of society by establishing schools, shelters for women, and undertaking efforts for the upliftment of widows and abandoned women. By opening the water tank at his own residence to all, he set a powerful example of social equality.

Through the establishment of the Satyashodhak Samaj, he led a strong movement for social reform. Mahatma Phule also served as a member of the Pune Municipal Corporation in 1876. As 200 years of his civic contribution are being marked this year, the civic body has planned special initiatives to honour his legacy and spread his ideas.



Pune has a rich legacy of great leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale. Various lectures, exhibitions, educational initiatives, and cultural programs will be organised by the PMC to take the thoughts of these eminent personalities to the younger generation.

Chairman Bhimale expressed confidence that these initiatives will help strengthen the movement for social awareness and reform in the city.