Pune: BJP Leaders in 'sticky situation' over illegal posters; PMC to take action

While the main hoardings on the road had prior permission from the PMC, it was discovered that local BJP leaders had put up illegal posters. | Anand Chaini

In a recent development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for placing unauthorized flex boards near Balgandharva Rangmandir on Jungli Maharaj Road in Pune. The PMC intends to collect fines for erecting these hoardings without obtaining permission from the civic body.

Unauthorized posters put up by local BJP leaders

The flexes were put up during a state executive meeting of the BJP held at Balgandharva Rangmandir a few days ago, which was attended by prominent party leaders, including party President JP Nadda. While the main hoardings on the road had prior permission from the PMC, it was discovered that local BJP leaders had extensively used flex boards in the vicinity of Balgandharva Rangmandir and Jungli Maharaj Street, even placing them on street light poles.

Read Also Supreme Court stays order asking Pune civic body to reintroduce captured dogs in their original...

Mulik says - No Notice

In response, Pune BJP city president Jagdish Mulik has claimed that they have not received any notice from PMC officials. He stated that an application seeking permission to display the boards for the meeting were already submitted to the municipal corporation before erecting hoardings.

PMC officials have stated that they will investigate the matter to determine whether the necessary permission was obtained. If it is found that permission was not obtained, appropriate action will be taken.

The Pune meeting was attended by several high-ranking BJP leaders including J.P. Nadda, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, State President Chandrasekhar Bawankule, MPs, MLAs, and other party members.

In order to welcome these national-level leaders, BJP leaders from Pune city and the local area had erected numerous flex boards in the Balgandharva Rangmandir area on Jungli Maharaj road, resulting in the entire road being flooded with hoardings. However, upon discovering the lack of permission from the encroachment department, the municipality is now taking action to impose fines on the BJP leaders responsible for the unauthorized poster placement.

Read Also Pune set to host BJP's state executive meet tomorrow

When Chandrakant Patil threatened to skip event if organizers erect illegal posters

A few days ago, Chandrakant Patil, the district guardian minister and BJP leader, had expressed his concern about encroachments and illegal flex hoardings in the city. He had emphasized that ward officers would be held responsible for such acts and called for their vigilance to prevent these illegal activities within their jurisdictions. Patil also announced his intention to issue orders to party workers, stating that he will not attend programs if firecrackers are burst or illegal flex boards are put up.