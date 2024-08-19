Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17 | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited's (PMPML) 'Apli PMPML' app has hit 40,000 downloads since its launch on August 17, officials said on Monday. Moreover, passengers have conducted transactions totalling ₹60,000 through the mobile app, they added.

The 'Apli PMPML' app offers users information regarding all bus routes from their current location to their desired destination. It also has a live location feature. Additional features of the app include online ticket booking, UPI payments and lodging complaints. Besides, passengers can also purchase Pune Metro tickets from the app, making it a comprehensive tool for public transportation in the city.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, PMPML, said the app has received a positive response from passengers. "The downloads and transactions indicate a positive response from users. Now, it has become easier to get information about bus timings, availability, and other essential services. We have already equipped 1,300 buses with the tracking system. An additional 300 buses will be integrated soon. Also, at the end of this week, the app will support the metro ticket purchases system, which will be more helpful in expanding the utility for commuters."

Meanwhile, the passengers have provided a few suggestions to the PMPML concerning the app.

Rajesh Shinde, a passenger, said, "I was not aware of the app. Civic authorities should advertise the app so that more people can download it. Among the passengers, there are a lot of complaints about the condition of the buses. After seeing the app, we hope the registered complaints will get some resolution from the authorities."

Poonam Gaikwad, a regular bus commuter, said, "The app is a good idea, but it still has some glitches. Sometimes, the bus tracking is inaccurate, which defeats the purpose. The fee processing system is slow; it should be faster. However, overall it is good."

Another passenger, Ramesh Patil, expressed, "During the launch, it was mentioned that passengers could book metro tickets as well. However, it has not been working. The app should be launched after being fully functional. Civic authorities should also pay attention to bus maintenance and actively reply to the complaints registered through the app."