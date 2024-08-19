 Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17

Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17

Passengers have conducted transactions totalling ₹60,000 through the mobile app so far

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17 | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited's (PMPML) 'Apli PMPML' app has hit 40,000 downloads since its launch on August 17, officials said on Monday. Moreover, passengers have conducted transactions totalling ₹60,000 through the mobile app, they added.

The 'Apli PMPML' app offers users information regarding all bus routes from their current location to their desired destination. It also has a live location feature. Additional features of the app include online ticket booking, UPI payments and lodging complaints. Besides, passengers can also purchase Pune Metro tickets from the app, making it a comprehensive tool for public transportation in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria Here
Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria Here
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Read Also
Pune Rains: Woman Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire (SHOCKING VIDEO)
article-image

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, PMPML, said the app has received a positive response from passengers. "The downloads and transactions indicate a positive response from users. Now, it has become easier to get information about bus timings, availability, and other essential services. We have already equipped 1,300 buses with the tracking system. An additional 300 buses will be integrated soon. Also, at the end of this week, the app will support the metro ticket purchases system, which will be more helpful in expanding the utility for commuters."

Meanwhile, the passengers have provided a few suggestions to the PMPML concerning the app.

Read Also
WATCH: Pune Police Shares Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Video Featuring Seat Belt-Themed Rakhi
article-image

Rajesh Shinde, a passenger, said, "I was not aware of the app. Civic authorities should advertise the app so that more people can download it. Among the passengers, there are a lot of complaints about the condition of the buses. After seeing the app, we hope the registered complaints will get some resolution from the authorities."

Poonam Gaikwad, a regular bus commuter, said, "The app is a good idea, but it still has some glitches. Sometimes, the bus tracking is inaccurate, which defeats the purpose. The fee processing system is slow; it should be faster. However, overall it is good."

Read Also
44-Year-Old Woman Booked For Biting CISF Constable At Pune Airport
article-image

Another passenger, Ramesh Patil, expressed, "During the launch, it was mentioned that passengers could book metro tickets as well. However, it has not been working. The app should be launched after being fully functional. Civic authorities should also pay attention to bus maintenance and actively reply to the complaints registered through the app."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar Gets Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Investigation Underway

Phoenix Mall In Pune's Viman Nagar Gets Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Investigation Underway

Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17

Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says...

Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says...

VIDEO: Has Supriya Sule Tied Rakhi to Ajit Pawar Yet? Find Out as Baramati MP Celebrates Raksha...

VIDEO: Has Supriya Sule Tied Rakhi to Ajit Pawar Yet? Find Out as Baramati MP Celebrates Raksha...