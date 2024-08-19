WATCH: Pune Police Shares Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Video Featuring Seat Belt-Themed Rakhi |

As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Pune Police took the celebration to another level on social media by posting a heartwarming video about the "unbreakable bond of love" between a brother and sister.

In the video, a man driving his car is stopped by a lady cop. As he rolls down the window, he says, "I’m on my way to get a rakhi tied at my sister’s place, which is why I forgot to fasten my seatbelt." As he finishes speaking, he hands money to the cop.

To his surprise, the cop takes his hand, ties a seat belt-themed rakhi on his wrist, and asks him to give the money to his sister, saying, "Brother, only when you are safe can you take care of your sister."

Watch the video here:

Raksha Bandhan 2024

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday, August 19 this year. It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.