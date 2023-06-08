Pune: Alternate day water supply for Kharadi | File Photo

Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started Thursday water cuts, it issued a notice regarding a revised water supply schedule for Kharadi's ward number 4 in response to numerous complaints about insufficient and disrupted water supply. This revised plan will take effect from Saturday, June 10.

Currently, the water supply to the entire city is suspended every Thursday to conserve water till monsoon. However, citizens in the Kharadi had issues regarding the disrupted water supply. As a result, the PMC has decided to provide water every alternate day in the area. Additionally, the civic body has revised the timings for water supply in various parts of Kharadi.

New Timings

For certain areas such as Borate Vasti lane number 1 to 13, Shankar Nagar, Vrindavan Society, Raghavendra Nagar, Yeshwant Nagar, Tukram Nagar, Sitara Bakery, Sai Park, Shejwal Park, and Saibaba Mandir, water will be supplied from 1.30 PM to 6 PM on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

For areas including Chandan Nagar, Shrikrishna Society, Hanuman Vyayam Borate & School, Mathura Nagar, Sangharsh Chowk, Shivaji Putala, Vrindavan Datta Prasad, Chavan Nagar, Trimurti Society, Preet Tukram Nagar, Samata Society, MHADA Society, Shejwal Pt, and Nagpal Road, water will be supplied on Fridays, Sundays, and Tuesdays from 1.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

The timing of the water supply for Ganapati Society, Tukaram Nagar, Borate Vasti, Zensar, Thite Nagar, and Patil Buanagar has been revised to 9.30 AM to 2 PM.

For Chowdhry Vasti, Satav Vasti, Pandhari Nagar, Gulmohor, Rakshak Nagar, and Shankar Nagar water will be supplied from 9.30 AM to 2 PM on Fridays, Sundays, and Tuesdays.

The PMC has requested citizens to take note of these changes and store water accordingly.

