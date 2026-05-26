Pune: Alandi’s Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Temple Trust Enforces 15 New Security Rules Following Theft Incident

Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir, Alandi | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking case of alleged misappropriation had come to light at the Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjivan Samadhi Temple in Alandi, following which the temple administration has introduced 15 strict security measures, including AI-powered CCTV surveillance, RFID-based access control and biometric monitoring.

According to the temple administration, a volunteer was caught allegedly taking materials from the temple’s cash department after suspicious activity was detected during CCTV monitoring. The accused volunteer was later handed over to Alandi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), where a case was registered, and the suspect was arrested.

About The Incident…

The incident came to light after Shrikant Lawande, an employee working in the temple’s CCTV department, reviewed surveillance footage from the previous week. While checking recordings on May 22, he reportedly noticed suspicious movements of volunteer Vishal Warule.

Officials said a detailed examination of CCTV footage from May 12, 13 and 16 allegedly showed Warule carrying garlands, flowers and other suspicious materials packed in a small plastic sack from the cash department while avoiding the attention of other staff members.

Temple Administration Acts Promptly…

After the matter surfaced, the temple trust immediately informed the police and launched an internal review of the security system.

An important meeting of the Board of Trustees was later held at the temple trust office in Alandi to discuss the incident and future preventive measures. Principal Trustee Adv. Rajendra Umap addressed the media after the meeting and announced several major reforms in temple security and administration.

The trust has sought detailed explanations from Cash Department Head Mahesh Gokhale, Assistant Administration Manager Sagar Walke, Annadan Department official Pandurang Kute and Chief Manager Dnyaneshwar Veer regarding the incident. Officials have also been instructed to remain in constant coordination with the police during the investigation.

For several years, volunteers from charitable organisations and students pursuing Warkari education have been providing free services at the temple, especially in the cleanliness and food donation departments. However, after the recent incident, the trust has decided to completely ban volunteers from sensitive sections such as the annadan department and cash counting units.

Rules Become Stricter…

Only authorised employees will now be allowed access to these areas. The administration has made uniforms and identity cards mandatory for all temple staff, sanitation workers and security guards.

The temple trust has also introduced strict entry and exit rules. Employees will now be required to use only the Hanuman Gate for movement inside and outside the temple premises. Security guards will conduct physical frisking during entry and exit, and carrying bags inside or outside the premises has been prohibited.

To increase transparency in financial operations, the trust has decided that donation boxes will be opened only in the presence of the chief manager and the officially appointed donation counting team. In the absence of the chief manager, the process will be carried out only under the supervision of an authorised representative appointed through a written letter.

The entire process of opening donation boxes and counting donations will be recorded on video and monitored through CCTV cameras. Employees will be allowed to leave the counting room only after a thorough search is completed.

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Security To Improve…

The temple administration is also in the final stages of implementing an advanced ERP software system to streamline overall administration. Discussions are reportedly underway with two reputed companies for the project.

In another major move, all CCTV cameras at the temple will soon be integrated with artificial intelligence technology. The administration will also introduce a mobile application to digitally monitor employee attendance and movement.

A WhatsApp group has been created for employees where staff members have been instructed to post daily login and logout photographs along with their live locations.

The highly sensitive cash department will now function under a sealed access system using RFID technology, face identification and biometric thumb authentication. The trust also said employee salaries were increased last year to encourage dedication and accountability among staff members.

Board Trustees To Visit Temple Daily…

To maintain direct supervision over the temple administration, at least one trustee from the Board of Trustees will now personally visit and inspect the temple premises every day.

Temple officials said the newly introduced measures are expected to significantly improve security, transparency and accountability within the temple administration.