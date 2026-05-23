Pune: Temple Staffer Arrested For Stealing Donation Box Money At Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir In Alandi

Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir, Alandi | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A staff member working at the famous Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan in Alandi has been arrested for allegedly embezzling money from the temple donation box over a period of three days.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Balu Warule, a 33-year-old resident of Chovisawadi in Pune district. A case in connection with the theft has been registered at the Alandi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) following a complaint filed by Dnyaneshwar Mahadev Veer, manager of the temple trust.

About The Incident…

According to police, Warule was employed as a staff member at the Mauli temple and was assigned the responsibility of collecting money from the temple’s donation boxes and depositing it safely in the cashier’s room.

Police said the accused allegedly misused his position and stole money during the donation counting and collection process conducted between 5 pm and 7 pm on May 12, May 13, and May 16.

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Investigators said Warule allegedly used a planned method to avoid suspicion while handling the donation cash. During the process of removing money from the donation boxes and transferring it into buckets, he allegedly hid some cash inside a sack without being noticed by others present there.

Police said he then covered the sack with empty trays and carried it into the cashier’s room. Once inside, he allegedly hid the money behind a cupboard. To avoid suspicion, he reportedly placed temple flower garlands on top of the cupboard and pretended before cashier Mahesh Gopal Gokhale that he was only removing the garlands.

Case Registered…

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly stole Rs 5,000 each day over three separate days, taking away a total of Rs 15,000 from the temple funds.

The matter came to light after discrepancies were reportedly noticed by the temple administration. Following this, officials approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Police registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and immediately arrested the accused. Further investigation into the case is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Dudhmal of Alandi Police Station.