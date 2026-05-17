Pune: Cash Stolen From Mahadev Temple Donation Box In Maval; Police Register Case | Crime (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two theft cases were reported from the Pune district, including a temple donation box theft in Maval tehsil and a major house burglary in Ravet.

In the first incident, cash was stolen from a donation box at a Mahadev temple in Gahunje village of Maval tehsil on Friday. The theft took place between 10 am and 6.15 pm.

Case Registered…

Police said the accused stole the metal donation box from the temple located inside a residential society. He later took the box behind the temple, broke open the latch and escaped with around Rs 15,000 in cash kept inside it.

Based on a complaint filed by Sachin Ashok Narsinge, Shirgaon Parandwadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) registered a case against Kailas Shriram Rathod, a resident of Somatane Phata in Maval tehsil. Further investigation is underway.

Major Burglary In Ravet…

In another incident, a major burglary was reported from Ravet, where an unidentified thief stole cash and jewellery worth over Rs 15 lakh from a house on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the thief broke the latch of the house and entered the residence between 10.45 am and 12.30 pm. The accused escaped with 178 grams of gold jewellery, 75 grams of silver jewellery and Rs 1.45 lakh in cash. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at Rs 15.28 lakh.

Following a complaint by Manoj Ashok Bhondwe, Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) registered a case against an unknown accused. Police are investigating the burglary and searching for the suspect.