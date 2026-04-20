Pune: Burglary At Rajgurunagar’s Siddheshwar Temple After Fair; Donation Boxes Looted

Shree Siddheshwar Mahadev Mandir, Rajgurunagar | File Photo

Pune: A burglary at the historic Shree Siddheshwar Mahadev Mandir in Rajgurunagar of Khed tehsil, Pune District, has triggered concern among devotees after unknown thieves broke open two donation boxes and stole cash on Monday.

The temple, believed to date back to the Pandav era, is located close to the Khed Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force). The proximity to the police station has raised questions about security in the area.

The incident came to light early in the morning when the temple priest arrived for daily prayers and found the donation boxes broken. He immediately alerted the police.

The theft has caused particular shock as it occurred just a day after the conclusion of the annual Bhopali Buva and Siddheshwar Maharaj fair, which was held from Friday to Sunday and saw large crowds of devotees.

Situated on the banks of the Bhima River, the Siddheshwar Temple is a major religious site in the region and attracts devotees throughout the year.

Exact Amount Of Money Stolen Not Confirmed Yet…

Police teams reached the spot soon after the complaint was filed. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Subhash Chavan. A dog squad has been deployed, and forensic teams are collecting evidence from the scene.

Officials are examining CCTV footage and gathering fingerprints and other technical evidence to trace the suspects. The exact amount of money stolen is yet to be confirmed.

Inspector Chavan said a detailed investigation is underway and assured that those responsible will be identified and arrested soon. The incident has sparked anger among local residents and devotees, who have demanded swift action from the police.