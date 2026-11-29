Pune: Air Pollution Changes Fitness Habits In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Cyclists, Runners Take Precautions | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rising air pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad is forcing residents to change their daily routines, with morning walkers, runners and cyclists increasingly avoiding outdoor exercise. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 219 last week, falling in the ‘poor’ category, as high levels of fine particulate matter raised concerns over respiratory health.

Doctors have reported an increase in patients complaining of cough, breathlessness and breathing difficulties since Diwali. People with asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are particularly vulnerable, as fine pollutants can enter deep into the lungs and worsen existing respiratory conditions.

The pollution data points to particulate matter as the main concern. While levels of other monitored pollutants, including carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone, remained within the prescribed limits cited in the data, PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations were considerably higher.

PM2.5 levels reached 140 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 was recorded at 182 micrograms per cubic metre. These readings indicate a significant particulate pollution problem in the city.

The deteriorating air quality has affected outdoor fitness activities across Pimpri-Chinchwad. Several residents have stopped their morning walks and outdoor runs. Many have shifted to exercising at home or using treadmills at gyms.

Jogging tracks and parks have also seen fewer people during the early morning hours. Some residents are choosing to step out only after sunrise, when temperatures rise and air conditions generally improve.

Residents Flag Increasing Pollution

Cyclists are also taking precautions. Shankar Bhoir, who is training for an upcoming international cycling race, said he has been forced to wear a mask while cycling.

“I am training for an upcoming international cycling race. Because of the pollution, I have no choice but to cycle wearing a mask. Breathing is slightly difficult with a mask, but it is far better than falling ill,” he said.

Nirmal Adhikari, a resident of Pradhikaran, said his running group has shifted its training indoors until pollution levels improve.

“We are currently training indoors and will continue doing so as long as winter pollution remains high. We run at least 10 to 12 kilometres on weekends, so we face greater exposure to pollution. Last week, a few members of our group had a sore throat, and we sought immediate treatment. Doctors told us it was an infection caused by pollutants entering the body,” he said.

Doctors Warn Asthma and COPD Patients

Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter can affect the respiratory system. Children, elderly people and those with existing breathing problems face a higher risk.

Dr Arun Jaiswal, a pulmonologist, advised people with allergies and respiratory conditions to avoid stepping out during periods of high pollution.

“Fine particles entering the body pose a risk to the lungs. Therefore, people with allergies, especially asthma and COPD patients, should stay indoors from 7 am to 11 am and after 7 pm,” he said.

Residents are also taking precautions by wearing N95 masks, using air purifiers and keeping windows shut during periods of high pollution. Some have also turned to warm beverages to manage throat irritation and discomfort.

Winter Conditions Trap Pollutants Near Ground

Winter weather conditions are contributing to the deterioration in air quality. Lower temperatures, weak winds and atmospheric inversion restrict the movement of air and prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Experts say that during the early morning hours, cold air and low wind speeds can trap pollutants closer to the ground. Fog can further coincide with these conditions, resulting in smog and higher exposure to particulate matter.

Air quality generally improves during the afternoon as temperatures rise and atmospheric conditions allow pollutants to disperse.

PCMC’s Climate Action Plan 2026 has also highlighted the recurring nature of air pollution in the city. It notes that air quality generally improves during the monsoon but deteriorates between November and March.

The assessment found that annual average PM10 levels exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards at all 10 monitoring stations assessed in 2025. PM2.5 levels also breached the annual prescribed limit at three of the seven stations assessed.

Construction activity, road dust, vehicular emissions, industrial activities and waste burning have been identified among the potential sources of air pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad.