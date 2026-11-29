Pune: PMC Clears 3.58 Lakh Sq Ft Of Encroachments In A Day | Sourced

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared 3,58,740 square feet of encroached space across the city on Saturday. The massive drive, which continued until 6pm, covered several roads and localities across six administrative zones, with Zone 6 recording the highest action area of 2,39,480 square feet.

The operation was undertaken by the PMC’s Encroachment and Unauthorised Construction Removal Department under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The drive was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Somnath Banakar, who heads the department, and Deputy Commissioner Avinash Sapkal of Circle 2. Assistant Deputy Commissioner Kailas Wankhede and MSF Chief Officer Shahaji Pawar were also present during the operation.

Zone 6 accounts for largest action

According to the figures provided by the civic administration, Zone 6 recorded the maximum action, with 2,39,480 square feet cleared. This was followed by Zone 3, where 41,500 square feet was cleared, and Zone 2, which recorded action over 37,300 square feet. In Zone 4, the operation covered 35,500 square feet.

In Zone 5, the PMC cleared 3,500 square feet, along with an additional 1,460 square feet in Ravivar Peth. No action was recorded in Zone 1. The combined area across all six zones stood at 3,58,740 square feet.

The operation covered several important roads and localities. Under the Dhole Patil Road ward office, action was taken along BT Kawade Road, Vathare Mala Road, Bharat Forge Road, Pingale Vasti Road and Mundhwa-Keshavnagar Road.

In the Aundh-Baner area, the drive covered Sus Gaon Road. Under the Warje-Karvenagar ward office, encroachments were removed along DP Road, from Vitthal Mandir to Gulabrao Tathe Path and near Cummins College Road.

In the Kondhwa-Undri area, the operation covered the stretch from Pratibha School to Ambedkar Chowk and Somji Chowk, extending towards Zudio on Talab Masjid Road. In Bibwewadi and Bhavani Peth, action was taken at Upper Indira Nagar, Tamboli Masjid, Manish Market, Kavadia Jewellers, Mirza Ghalib Chowk, Purohit Sweet and Ravivar Peth.

59 stalls and 264 other structures removed

The detailed action report stated that the civic teams removed 59 stalls, five handcarts, 87 hawker and counter units and two cylinders. Action was also taken against 264 other structures and sheds. Materials found during the operation were seized by the civic authorities.

For the extensive operation, the PMC deployed 16 JCB machines, 14 gas cutters and five breakers. As many as 290 labourers were engaged in the drive. The security arrangements included one PMC police officer, 12 police personnel, additional local police bandobast and 15 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel.